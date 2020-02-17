New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 17

Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-3-5 Late: 0-6-9
Win-4: Early: 6-3-9-4 Late: 8-0-1-6
Pick 10: 3-10-16-23-26-27-29-37-40-41-45-50-51-52-55-59-64-71-74-80
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 9-12-26-33-37
