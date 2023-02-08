Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-6-8; Late: 4-2-6
Win 4: Early: 0-5-3-4; Late: 1-0-4-7
Take 5: Early: 18-22-29-31-36; Late: 1-5-8-10-12
Pick 10: 5-10-23-26-27-34-35-38-39-40-57-59-61-65-68-70-77-78-79-80
Cash 4 Life: 1-5-7-30-36, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 3-5-13-16-29-37, Bonus: 24
Powerball: 52-58-59-64-66, Powerball: 9; Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 9-2-5
Win 4: Late: 4-8-8-9
Take 5: Late: 15-32-35-36-38
Mega Millions: 9-15-46-55-57, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier x2