New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 5
Lottery

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 5

New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-9-6

Win-4: Early: 5-7-5-3

Pick 10: 6-10-13-16-21-22-23-24-35-37-40-46-47-54-70-73-74-76-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 27-31-39-45-48, Cash Ball: 4

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 6-15-23-29-31

Numbers: Late: 3-5-0-9

Win-4: Late: 7-3-4

