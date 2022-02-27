 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 27

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-8-7, Late: 4-4-9

Win 4: Early: 0-7-0-5, Late: 6-4-0-5

Take 5: Early: 3-4-08-14-26, Late: 5-23-31-37-38

Pick 10: 5-8-9-12-22-25-33-34-40-43-47-51-54-56-58-59-66-68-78-80

Cash 4 Life: 32-36-41-58-60, Cash Ball: 4

Saturday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-4-1

Win 4: Late: 6-0-0-5

Take 5: Late: 12-25-26-30-35

Powerball: 15-32-36-48-64, Powerball: 19, Powerplay x3

In the lottery update on Page A3 Sunday, the Friday Win 4 late numbers were correct but were mislabeled as being the “early” drawing.

