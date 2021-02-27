 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 27
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 27

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-3-7

Win-4: Early: 4-7-5-0

Lotto: 2-10-11-13-18-36, Bonus: 43

Pick 10: 2-5-13-17-18-26-27-30-31-34-43-45-46-58-59-61-63-65-72-75

Cash 4 Life: 8-18-33-38-53, Cash ball: 1

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 8-9-30-32-39

Mega Millions: 11-15-37-62-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: x2

Numbers: Late: 3-1-2

Win-4: Late: 7-4-4-1

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

