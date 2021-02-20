 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 20
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 20

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-3-8

Win-4: Early: 4-8-2-8

Lotto: 4-16-28-34-40-45, Bonus: 47

Pick 10: 1-2-5-10-26-29-33-34-35-36-47-56-57-60-61-70-71-73-76-77

Cash 4 Life: 6-36-49-51-54, Cash ball: 3

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 5-9-22-29-32

Mega Millions: 27-32-47-50-53, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: x4

Numbers: Late: 3-7-9

Win-4: Late: 4-0-3-6

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

