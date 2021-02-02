 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 2
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 2

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-6-6

Win 4: Early: 0-5-7-2

Pick 10: 3-4-6-8-12-22-27-35-36-38-42-44-47-53-56-59-66-71-72-80

Cash 4 Life: 2-6-11-13-56, Cash Ball: 1

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 11-18-21-32-34

