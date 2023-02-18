Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-2-1; Late: 7-8-2
Win 4: Early: 9-8-9-7; Late: 2-0-3-5
Take 5: Early: 3-28-31-33-39; Late: 16-18-20-27-37
Pick 10: 10-11-16-27-46-48-52-53-55-57-60-64-65-67-68-69-71-73-75-78
Cash 4 Life: 2-7-9-27-51, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 32-47-49-52-58-59, Bonus: 46
Powerball: 8-21-31-32-37, Powerball: 23, Powerplay x4
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 9-0-0
Win 4: Late: 1-3-0-7
Take 5: Late: 9-23-27-36-38
Mega Millions: 2-33-38-57-70, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier x3