New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 14

Monday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-1-9

Win 4: Early: 5-0-8-6

Take 5: Early: 5-10-13-35-38

Pick 10: 5-9-17-21-29-38-39-40-41-42-43-44-45-51-56-62-67-68-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 18-22-29-37-40, Cash Ball: 1

