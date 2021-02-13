 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 13
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 13

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-6-5

Win-4: Early: 6-4-2-6

Lotto: 5-30-37-44-49-54, Bonus: 40

Pick 10: 1-2-10-18-21-28-31-32-34-39-44-45-53-56-58-62-63-65-75-79

Cash 4 Life: 3-45-52-56-58, Cash ball: 3

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 10-27-28-32-37

Mega Millions: 5-14-24-25-27, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 1-2-9

Win-4: Late: 7-5-3-0

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

