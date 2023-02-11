Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-0-3; Late: 0-3-8
Win 4: Early: 8-8-8-0; Late: 7-1-4-8
Take 5: Early: 1-3-4-15-37; Late: 11-13-29-32-37
Pick 10: 1-6-7-12-17-19-20-21-23-25-30-33-53-54-59-63-73-75-77-78
Cash 4 Life: 11-19-24-49-57, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 2-7-16-50-56-57, Bonus: 59
Powerball: 10-23-30-54-65, Powerball: 11, Powerplay x4
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 3-2-1
Win 4: Late: 9-2-3-0
Take 5: Late: 21-23-27-29-35
Mega Millions: 20-29-30-52-58, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier x3