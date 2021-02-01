 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 1
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 1

Monday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-6-2, Late: 1-5-8

Win-4: Early: 8-2-8-9, Late: 8-8-9-1

Pick 10: 1-2-8-13-23-29-31-41-43-49-51-59-63-64-66-70-71-76-77-78

Cash 4 Life: 18-26-33-58-59, Cash Ball: 4

Take Five: 11-18-21-32-34

