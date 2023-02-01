New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 1

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-1-8; Late: 2-0-6
Win 4: Early: 7-0-2-3; Late: 6-6-2-4
Take 5: Early: 3-12-18-20-34; Late: 6-7-10-18-25
Pick 10: 2-3-7-12-13-18-19-21-31-33-35-40-43-53-54-64-70-75-76-78
Cash 4 Life: 3-14-29-39-52, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 2-4-6-16-23-32, Bonus: 39
Powerball: 31-43-58-59-66, Powerball: 9, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-3-0
Win 4: Late: 3-6-2-0
People are also reading…
Take 5: Late: 3-5-14-18-33
Mega Millions: 7-9-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier x4