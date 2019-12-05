{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-4-2, Late: 8-2-9

Win-4: Early: 4-9-7-5, Late: 5-0-9-1

Pick 10: 6-10-11-20-29-31-45-46-52-57-58-61-62-63-68-74-76-77-78-80

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 16-24-31-32-39

New York Lotto: 3-4-10-16-27-44, Bonus: 39

Powerball: 8-27-44-51-61, Powerball: 14, Powerplay: x3

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

