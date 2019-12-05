Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-4-2, Late: 8-2-9
Win-4: Early: 4-9-7-5, Late: 5-0-9-1
Pick 10: 6-10-11-20-29-31-45-46-52-57-58-61-62-63-68-74-76-77-78-80
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 16-24-31-32-39
New York Lotto: 3-4-10-16-27-44, Bonus: 39
Powerball: 8-27-44-51-61, Powerball: 14, Powerplay: x3
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
