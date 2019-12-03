Tuesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-7-7, Late: 7-3-1
Win 4: Early: 2-6-2-9, Late: 6-1-7-8
Pick 10: 2-10-11-12-15-17-19-22-27-32-33-41-45-57-58-59-60-64-70-80
Monday’s late numbers
Take 5: 6-15-21-26-38
