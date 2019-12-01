Sunday’s winning numbers Numbers: Early: 7-3-6, Late: XXX Win-4: Early: 2-5-2-6, Late: XXXX Pick 10: XXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXXXXX XXXXXX Saturday’s Late Numbers Take 5: 5-15-16-26-34 Powerball: 15-35-42-63-68, Powerball: 18, Powerplay: x4 Lotto: 14-30-39-51-52-53, Bonus: 37
Sunday’s winning numbers Numbers: Early: 7-3-6, Late: 4-2-0
Win-4: Early: 2-5-2-6, Late: 2-2-1-7
Pick 10: 7-11-13-14-15-18-22-29-30-35-36-42-44-51-53-68-75-76-78-79
Saturday’s Late Numbers Take 5: 5-15-16-26-34
Powerball: 15-35-42-63-68, Powerball: 18, Powerplay: x4
Lotto: 14-30-39-51-52-53, Bonus: 37
