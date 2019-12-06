{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-3-4, Late: 2-0-3

Win-4: Early: 7-1-8-4, Late: 1-9-5-4

Pick 10: 1-6-9-10-13-16-24-27-39-40-46-50-51-61-62-65-70-76-78-80

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 6-11-22-31-35

Cash 4 Life: 3-15-42-45-50, Cash Ball: 03

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments