Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-3-4, Late: 2-0-3
Win-4: Early: 7-1-8-4, Late: 1-9-5-4
Pick 10: 1-6-9-10-13-16-24-27-39-40-46-50-51-61-62-65-70-76-78-80
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 6-11-22-31-35
Cash 4 Life: 3-15-42-45-50, Cash Ball: 03
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
