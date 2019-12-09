{{featured_button_text}}
Numbers: Early: 2-7-7 Late: 4-0-2

Win-4: Early: 3-2-4-0 Late: 8-6-3-3

Pick 10: 4-7-9-13-16-18-20-27-28-34-36-39-40-46-52-58-64-65-73-76

Sunday’s Late Numbers Take 5: 5-7-14-17-30

