Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-9-2, Late: 2-2-5
Win-4: Early: 1-7-4-6, Late: 8-7-8-7
Pick 10: 2-3-4-9-11-16-19-26-29-32-40-49-51-54-58-61-66-70-72-80
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 1-20-27-33-34
Mega Millions: 20-31-40-46-61, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x5
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.