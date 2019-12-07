{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-9-2, Late: 2-2-5

Win-4: Early: 1-7-4-6, Late: 8-7-8-7

Pick 10: 2-3-4-9-11-16-19-26-29-32-40-49-51-54-58-61-66-70-72-80

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 1-20-27-33-34

Mega Millions: 20-31-40-46-61, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x5

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

