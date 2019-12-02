{{featured_button_text}}
Monday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-5-0 Late: 5-9-5

Win-4: Early: 5-6-2-8 Late: 5-1-1-5

Pick 10: 3-4-6-15-17-18-21-23-30-36-41-42-49-51-53-60-61-70-74-75

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 1-7-12-18-24

