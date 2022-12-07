 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 7

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-7-0; Late: 1-1-9

Win 4: Early: 2-4-7-1; Late: 0-0-1-6

Take 5: Early: 10-21-23-29-39; Late: 4-16-24-35-36

Pick 10: 3-10-11-16-21-27-29-38-45-47-52-54-57-59-62-66-67-69-74-80

Cash 4 Life: 5-25-26-34-52, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 5-27-29-44-53-57, Bonus: 28

Powerball: 6-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-1-9

Win 4: Late: 7-9-3-9

Take 5: Late: 14-21-27-29-36

MegaMillions: 15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier x3

