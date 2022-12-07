New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 7

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-7-0; Late: 1-1-9
Win 4: Early: 2-4-7-1; Late: 0-0-1-6
Take 5: Early: 10-21-23-29-39; Late: 4-16-24-35-36
Pick 10: 3-10-11-16-21-27-29-38-45-47-52-54-57-59-62-66-67-69-74-80
Cash 4 Life: 5-25-26-34-52, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 5-27-29-44-53-57, Bonus: 28
Powerball: 6-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 4-1-9
People are also reading…
Win 4: Late: 7-9-3-9
Take 5: Late: 14-21-27-29-36
MegaMillions: 15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier x3