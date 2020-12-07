 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 7
Monday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-3-5, Late: 9-8-8

Win-4: Early: 5-5-0-6, Late: 1-4-5-2

Pick 10: 3-4-11-18-20-24-29-35-39-44-48-57-61-62-64-65-66-73-78-80

Cash 4 Life: 13-16-22-40-49, Cash Ball: 1

Take Five: 9-12-19-21-30

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Numbers: Late: 3-2-8

Win-4: Late: 1-3-7-1

Pick 10: 1-11-14-15-20-21-24-29-30-34-36-45-51-62-63-69-70-74-75-77

Take Five: 7-8-11-12-14

Cash 4 Life: 4-26-30-38-59, Cash Ball: 1

