New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 5
Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-0-6

Win-4: Early: 4-6-6-6

Lotto: 37-55-5-16-57-49, Bonus: 50

Pick 10: 1-2-19-25-28-29-33-41-47-53-54-56-61-63-65-68-69-70-71-80

Cash 4 Life: 8-16-45-48-57, Cash ball: 3

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 23-25-7-34-36

Mega Millions: 3-19-24-44-50, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 0-9-8

Win-4: Late: 2-8-1-8

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

