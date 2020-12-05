New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 5

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-0-6
Win-4: Early: 4-6-6-6
Lotto: 37-55-5-16-57-49, Bonus: 50
Pick 10: 1-2-19-25-28-29-33-41-47-53-54-56-61-63-65-68-69-70-71-80
Cash 4 Life: 8-16-45-48-57, Cash ball: 3
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 23-25-7-34-36
Mega Millions: 3-19-24-44-50, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: x3
Numbers: Late: 0-9-8
Win-4: Late: 2-8-1-8
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
