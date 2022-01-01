 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Saturday numbers:

Numbers: Early: 0-9-2

Win 4: Early: 3-5-4-2

Take 5: Early: 3-15-28-31-38

Pick 10: 2-4-7-10-13-20-31-32-35-45-46-47-52-55-57-63-65-67-72-75

Cash 4 Life: 5-11-19-23-33, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 3-20-23-36-45-57, Bonus: 9

Friday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-0-0; Late: 6-9-5

Win 4: Early: 4-9-8-2; Late: 3-4-9-5

Take 5: Early: 9-14-16-32-33; Late: 15-16-19-22-34

Pick 10: 4-5-7-15-22-31-35-37-40-46-54-59-62-66-69-73-74-76-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 8-13-34-46-60, Cash Ball: 2

Thursday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-7-6

Win 4: Late: 3-2-3-2

Take 5: Late: 1-3-7-11-36

Megamillions: 2-5-30-46-61, Mega Ball: 8

