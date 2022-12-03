 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 3

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-3-1; Late: 0-4-9 

Win 4: Early: 4-2-5-2; Late: 0-7-7-2

Take 5: Early: 21-26-32-37-39; Late: 10-11-21-22-33

Pick 10: 9-10-11-14-18-23-34-39-46-47-49-50-52-54-61-63-64-69-75-76

Cash 4 Life: 11-32-36-42-57, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 4-38-45-46-48-59, Bonus: 19

Powerball: 6-13-33-36-37, Powerball: 7, Powerplay x4

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 3-2-9

Win 4: Late: 5-0-1-1

Take 5: Late: 2-16-32-34-38

MegaMillions: 1-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier x3

