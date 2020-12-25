 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 25
Lottery

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 25

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-1-8

Win-4: Early: 9-1-0-5

Pick 10: 2-14-15-20-23-25-38-39-42-44-51-52-55-61-64-6568-72-73-78

Cash 4 Life: 4-26-44-56-57, Cash Ball: 2

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 1-2-7-11-29

Numbers: Late: 0-0-5

Win-4: Late: 9-3-1-2

