New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 22
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 22

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-5-9,

Win 4: Early: 5-3-1-5,

Pick 10: 2-4-6-19-22-24-26-29-45-48-51-54-56-61-66-67-70-75-76-77

Cash 4 Life: 1-5-15-27-46, Cash Ball: 2

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 6-11-15-25-29

