 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 21

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-3-2; Late: 1-9-7

Win 4: Early: 4-4-7-2; Late: 6-0-1-1

Take 5: Early: 11-14-20-34-39; Late: 4-12-20-24-30

Pick 10: 4-6-13-16-19-24-29-33-34-39-42-44-46-50-56-59-64-72-75-78

Cash 4 Life: 17-25-26-51-58, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 3-11-24-36-40-56, Bonus: 2

Powerball: 12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-4-3

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 5-5-8-1

Take 5: Late: 5-7-28-31-36

MegaMillions: 3-4-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier x4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Williams had to battle to take control of Heath Ledger's biopic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News