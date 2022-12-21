New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 21

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-3-2; Late: 1-9-7
Win 4: Early: 4-4-7-2; Late: 6-0-1-1
Take 5: Early: 11-14-20-34-39; Late: 4-12-20-24-30
Pick 10: 4-6-13-16-19-24-29-33-34-39-42-44-46-50-56-59-64-72-75-78
Cash 4 Life: 17-25-26-51-58, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 3-11-24-36-40-56, Bonus: 2
Powerball: 12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 5-4-3
Win 4: Late: 5-5-8-1
Take 5: Late: 5-7-28-31-36
MegaMillions: 3-4-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier x4