New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 19

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-9-3,
Win-4: Early: 2-0-0-3,
Lotto: 1-9-14-21-56-57, Bonus: 18
Pick 10: 3-4-7-9-12-14-16-19-25-27-32-36-43-45-47-55-61-65-70-80
Cash 4 Life: 25-31-48-56-57, Cash ball: 3
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 5-17-24-31-32
Mega Millions: 7-15-25-51-60, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: x3
Numbers: Late: 2-2-6
Win-4: Late: 6-1-1-7
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
