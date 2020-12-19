 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 19
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 19

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-9-3,

Win-4: Early: 2-0-0-3,

Lotto: 1-9-14-21-56-57, Bonus: 18

Pick 10: 3-4-7-9-12-14-16-19-25-27-32-36-43-45-47-55-61-65-70-80

Cash 4 Life: 25-31-48-56-57, Cash ball: 3

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 5-17-24-31-32

Mega Millions: 7-15-25-51-60, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 2-2-6

Win-4: Late: 6-1-1-7

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

