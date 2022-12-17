 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 17

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-9-4; Late: 1-4-5

Win 4: Early: 8-8-4-2; Late: 6-8-7-8

Take 5: Early: 13-17-22-34-36; Late: 10-15-26-27-33

Pick 10: 1-6-8-13-17-20-23-24-25-38-39-40-41-45-47-50-53-56-63-76

Cash 4 Life: 11-15-42-43-60, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 4-13-19-22-24-32 Bonus: 53

Powerball: 33-56-64-66-68, Powerball: 12, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-4-8

Win 4: Late: 0-3-6-5

Take 5: Late: 2-3-6-33-36

MegaMillions: 8-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier x3

