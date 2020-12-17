 Skip to main content
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 17

New York Lottery logo

Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-1-9,

Win-4: Early: 0-2-2-6,

Pick 10: 3-7-8-9-16-21-24-32-33-34-37-41-53-58-59-62-63-71-73-79

Cash 4 Life: 11-19-25-35-59, Cash ball: 2

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 10-15-28-36-38

Lotto: 15-22-44-47-49-52, Bonus: 25

Powerball: 4-23-37-61-67, Powerball: 7, Powerplay: x2

Numbers: Late: 3-0-3

Win-4: Late: 6-6-5-5

Pick 10: 3-6-7-16-17-19-23-27-33-35-37-44-48-52-54-57-59-62-64-71

Cash 4 Life: 1-4-8-10-37 Cash ball: 2

