LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 14

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-5-7; Late: 5-0-9

Win 4: Early: 1-2-1-9; Late: 1-4-9-0

Take 5: Early: 2-10-11-15-24; Late: 1-20-26-33-36

Pick 10: 2-4-11-12-17-22-25-26-30-32-41-51-54-58-60-63-69-70-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 12-25-41-57-58, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 7-10-20-23-39-52, Bonus: 5

Powerball: 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Powerplay x10

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-8-0

Win 4: Late: 1-6-6-8

Take 5: Late: 4-7-10-13-22

MegaMillions: 14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier x2

