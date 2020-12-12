 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 12
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 12

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-6-5, Late: 0-0-3

Win-4: Early: 1-0-9-5, Late: 8-3-8-9

Lotto: 7-13-16-29-33-56, Bonus: 53

Pick 10: 4-11-12-24-25-29-40-41-43-44-51-53-57-59-69-75-76-78-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 13-34-39-45-60, Cash ball: 1

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 10-12-13-17-28

Mega Millions: 19-31-37-55-67, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: x4

Numbers: Late: 8-1-8

Win-4: Late: 1-6-0-1

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

