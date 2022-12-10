New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 10

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-0-5; Late: 5-4-7
Win 4: Early: 4-9-7-4; Late: 2-7-4-1
Take 5: Early: 10-13-27-29-33; Late: 8-19-24-29-35
Pick 10: 1-4-11-18-19-26-29-36-38-40-49-50-52-53-56-63-66-67-69-75
Cash 4 Life: 5-14-21-31-50, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 5-18-19-20-30-45, Bonus: 3
Powerball: 9-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 8-3-5
Win 4: Late: 3-8-0-6
Take 5: Late: 3-31-33-36-38
MegaMillions: 8-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier x4