LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 10

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-0-5; Late: 5-4-7

Win 4: Early: 4-9-7-4; Late: 2-7-4-1

Take 5: Early: 10-13-27-29-33; Late: 8-19-24-29-35

Pick 10: 1-4-11-18-19-26-29-36-38-40-49-50-52-53-56-63-66-67-69-75

Cash 4 Life: 5-14-21-31-50, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 5-18-19-20-30-45, Bonus: 3

Powerball: 9-23-47-49-68, Powerball: 19, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 8-3-5

Win 4: Late: 3-8-0-6

Take 5: Late: 3-31-33-36-38

MegaMillions: 8-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier x4

