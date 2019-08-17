{{featured_button_text}}
Numbers: Early: 9-1-6, Late: 4-7-1

Win-4: Early: 5-3-0-9, Late: 4-6-3-2

Pick 10: 6-8-9-14-16-17-18-20-23-25-42-47-51-55-56-58-59-67-72-76

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 03-05-06-16-20

Cash 4 Life: 9-16-19-37-52, Cash Ball: 02

Please see Sunday’s edition for the late numbers from Friday.

