Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-2-6, Late: 4-1-9

Win-4: Early: 9-1-2-0, Late: 6-4-1-5

Pick 10: 6-10-11-16-18-26-27-28-41-45-48-51-53-56-58-62-63-67-71-79

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 15-28-29-30-33

Cash 4 Life: 8-9-15-46-48, Cash Ball: 04

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

