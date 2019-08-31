Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-2-6, Late: 4-1-9
Win-4: Early: 9-1-2-0, Late: 6-4-1-5
Pick 10: 6-10-11-16-18-26-27-28-41-45-48-51-53-56-58-62-63-67-71-79
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 15-28-29-30-33
Cash 4 Life: 8-9-15-46-48, Cash Ball: 04
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
