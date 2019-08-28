Tuesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-6-3, Late: 8-4-3
Win 4: Early: 2-3-7-1, Late: 4-1-6-4
Pick 10: 5-11-12-17-18-39-41-47-51-53-55-56-58-62-71-74-75-76-79-80
Monday’s late numbers
Take 5: 02-09-16-23-26
Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.
