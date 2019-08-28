{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-6-3, Late: 8-4-3

Win 4: Early: 2-3-7-1, Late: 4-1-6-4

Pick 10: 5-11-12-17-18-39-41-47-51-53-55-56-58-62-71-74-75-76-79-80

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 02-09-16-23-26

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments