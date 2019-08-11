Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 8-3-2, Late: 9-4-2
Win-4 Early: 4-5-0-0, Late: 8-4-1-4
Pick 10: 1-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-21-24-29-30-33-41-46-55-57-63-64-68
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 01-05-17-35-38
Mega Millions: 15-53-56-59-63, Mega Ball: 01, Megaplier: x2
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
