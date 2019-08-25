{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-2-0, Late: 3-1-7

Win-4: Early: 7-1-8-0, Late: 3-0-4-7

Pick 10: 5-6-9-10-11-24-27-30-35-43-49-51-60-63-65-66-72-75-77-78

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 5-19-27-30-34

Powerball: 5-12-20-21-47, Powerball: 01, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 7-24-36-46-52-55, Bonus: 03

