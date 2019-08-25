Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-2-0, Late: 3-1-7
Win-4: Early: 7-1-8-0, Late: 3-0-4-7
Pick 10: 5-6-9-10-11-24-27-30-35-43-49-51-60-63-65-66-72-75-77-78
Saturday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 5-19-27-30-34
Powerball: 5-12-20-21-47, Powerball: 01, Powerplay: x2
Lotto: 7-24-36-46-52-55, Bonus: 03
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.