Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 7-7-5, Late: 1-8-6
Win-4 Early: 0-2-5-8, Late: 4-1-7-1
Pick 10: 9-11-12-16-19-25-31-33-36-38-39-40-42-43-49-50-59-61-67-73
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 08-22-25-28-34
Mega Millions: 04-14-24-26-46, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: x2
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
