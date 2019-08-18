{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 7-7-5, Late: 1-8-6

Win-4 Early: 0-2-5-8, Late: 4-1-7-1

Pick 10: 9-11-12-16-19-25-31-33-36-38-39-40-42-43-49-50-59-61-67-73

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 08-22-25-28-34

Mega Millions: 04-14-24-26-46, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: x2

