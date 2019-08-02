{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-0-3, Late: 3-4-2

Win-4: Early: 5-7-6-2, Late: 5-6-2-9

Pick 10: 2-5-6-8-12-14-24-26-27-31-36-38-43-44-46-53-54-62-64-80

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 03-06-10-13-27

New York Lotto: 02-07-20-23-26-47, Bonus: 33

Powerball: 14-37-47-55-67 Powerball: 06, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

