Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-0-5, Late: 1-2-0

Win-4: Early: 9-6-4-0, Late: 2-3-0-4

Pick 10: 8-11-13-14-17-19-20-23-27-36-43-44-50-52-55-59-68-72-73-76

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 6-22-24-29-33

New York Lotto: 8-11-34-41-50-54, Bonus: 42

Powerball: 12-21-22-29-32, Powerball: 21, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

