Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-0-5, Late: 1-2-0
Win-4: Early: 9-6-4-0, Late: 2-3-0-4
Pick 10: 8-11-13-14-17-19-20-23-27-36-43-44-50-52-55-59-68-72-73-76
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 6-22-24-29-33
New York Lotto: 8-11-34-41-50-54, Bonus: 42
Powerball: 12-21-22-29-32, Powerball: 21, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
