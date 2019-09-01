Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 3-5-6, Late: 9-2-9
Win-4 Early: 6-3-6-4, Late: 6-9-2-0
Pick 10: 5-6-8-12-15-20-21-22-24-26-29-30-35-37-47-50-57-65-75-76
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 02-07-14-19-29
Mega Millions: 03-09-11-34-39, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: x4
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
