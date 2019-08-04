Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 5-9-5, Late: 1-7-5
Win-4 Early: 9-0-4-8, Late: 7-6-1-5
Pick 10: 1-3-4-17-18-21-27-30-35-40-46-51-59-62-65-68-69-75-77-80
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 10-16-20-32-36
Mega Millions: 11-20-26-48-70, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: x2
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
