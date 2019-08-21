{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-2-2, Late: 8-4-5

Win 4: Early: 4-9-8-2, Late: 1-5-0-4

Pick 10: 3-4-13-19-27-28-30-32-36-37-44-50-55-64-66-70-74-75-77-79

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 08-20-21-22-28

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

