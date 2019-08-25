Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 8-5-4, Late: 2-6-7
Win-4 Early: 0-0-3-9, Late: 3-9-8-7
Pick 10: 1-8-11-20-22-28-38-39-40-42-44-50-51-56-59-62-66-70-74-78
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 05-10-17-22-35
Mega Millions: 11-15-37-54-68, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: x2
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
