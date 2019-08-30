Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-5-5, Late: 9-4-0
Win-4: Early: 2-4-8-9, Late: 0-8-0-5
Pick 10: 2-3-4-5-6-8-9-11-12-20-34-36-37-38-47-53-61-64-67-80
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 12-17-19-28-36
New York Lotto: 1-5-6-7-16-48, Bonus: 25
Powerball: 9-32-37-41-56, Powerball: 14, Powerplay: x10
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
