Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-5-5, Late: 9-4-0

Win-4: Early: 2-4-8-9, Late: 0-8-0-5

Pick 10: 2-3-4-5-6-8-9-11-12-20-34-36-37-38-47-53-61-64-67-80

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 12-17-19-28-36

New York Lotto: 1-5-6-7-16-48, Bonus: 25

Powerball: 9-32-37-41-56, Powerball: 14, Powerplay: x10

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

