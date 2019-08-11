{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-7-6, Late: 0-4-1

Win-4: Early: 2-8-4-6, Late: 5-2-1-8

Pick 10: 1-2-9-10-11-16-18-19-26-38-43-45-50-54-57-65-66-69-73-79

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 3-10-14-16-31

Powerball: 35-41-44-58-59, Powerball: 03, Powerplay: x3

Lotto: 7-16-25-39-47-51, Bonus: 23

