Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-7-1, Late: 6-9-9

Win 4: Early: 6-4-2-8, Late: 8-0-5-1

Pick 10: 1-4-9-16-20-24-25-26-40-41-44-59-60-64-68-69-71-73-76-77

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 5-6-16-17-33

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

