Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-7-1, Late: 6-9-9
Win 4: Early: 6-4-2-8, Late: 8-0-5-1
Pick 10: 1-4-9-16-20-24-25-26-40-41-44-59-60-64-68-69-71-73-76-77
Tuesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 5-6-16-17-33
Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.
