Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-4-3, Late: 9-3-3

Win-4: Early: 1-7-3-6, Late: 0-8-5-2

Pick 10: 1-10-12-13-18-21-22-24-32-36-40-50-54-56-57-58-61-63-67-70

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 17-20-21-27-34

Powerball: 3-6-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 2-18-21-39-53-58, Bonus: 16

